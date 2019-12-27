GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Now that Christmas is over, it's now time to start thinking about when and where you will dispose of your real Christmas tree.

If you live in the City of Grand Rapids, there are free drop-off cites for trees between Dec. 30 and Jan. 31:

Riverside Park (north entrance), 2001 Monroe Ave. NE

MacKay-Jaycees Park, 2531 Kalamazoo Ave. SE

Lincoln Park, 231 Marion Ave. NW -- Drop the trees off in the west parking lot located on Garfield Street.

Huff Park, 2286 Ball Ave. NE

The City also offers a curbside pickup option. Place a purple bulk yard waste tag on the tree and onto the curb by 7 a.m. on your neighborhood trash collection day.

Kevin Schultz, the owner of Junk King in Grand Rapids, suggests giving your tree a new life. Typically, recycled Christmas trees are turned into mulch. Schultz says Junk King will pick up your Christmas tree and ensure that it is recycled properly. If you're interested in having Junk King pickup your tree, call 616-710-4007 or visit them online at junk-king.com

Find more information about the city's yard waste services here.

