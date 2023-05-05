'Authentic' Cinco de Mayo festival held in Grand Rapids

The festival featured music, folk dancing, food trucks, and even a cooking competition.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Hundreds gathered at Rosa Parks Circle Friday evening to celebrate Cinco de Mayo, a day to commemorate the Battle of Puebla.

The Mexican Heritage Association of West Michigan's (MHAWM) hosted the Cinco de Mayo celebration. Which they say was a good opportunity to celebrate the culture "authentically."

There was plenty of music, folk dancing, food trucks with tons of Mexican dishes. They also hosted the Battle of the Mole, featuring eights chefs from Mexico.

"I think this a great town," says Ruben Ramos, Treasurer of MHAWM. "This is a great spot right here at Rosa Parks. And you know, it's just a great day. So people are looking to come out."

While MHAWM isn't shocked that people wanted to come see what was going on, it was great to beat their expectations.

They're were hoping around 1,000 people would show up but hope more came.

They say the event will continue in future years saying it will be a better event better every year, and are open to input from those interested.

