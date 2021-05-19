City approves new social district for West Fulton

The district is expected to open in June on the 1100 block of Fulton Street W between Marion and Garfield Avenues NW.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Wednesday, the city of Grand Rapids announced the approval of a new social district for West Fulton.

The district is expected to open in June on the 1100 block of Fulton Street W between Marion and Garfield Avenues NW.

The city says this will allow the sale of alcohol by Joey's Taverns and Putt Putt's Bar in specially labeled cups within the social district boundaries.

The West Fulton Social District joins two other social districts – “Downtown Grand Rapids” and “Wealthy Street” – that were established to help restaurants and bars survive the economic hardships caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Restaurants and bars, which have been key contributors to the vitality of downtown and neighborhood business districts have been, and will continue to be, hard-hit by the economic impacts of the COVID-19 safety protocols,” Lou Canfield, chief of staff in the Executive Office, told the City Commission.

“As we’ve seen in the other two districts, increasing the availability of outdoor dining space will help this neighborhood business district recover from this pandemic.”

The West Fulton Business Association (WFBA) worked with the City to propose two seating areas in this district. The first will be set up along the street parking area in front of McDonald's on 1130 Fulton Street W, and another along the street in front of Joey's Tavern on 1125 Fulton Street W.

Cement barricades will be in place and existing lanes of traffic will not be impacted.

The City Commission will review the status of the social district prior to Dec. 31 to ensure that the commons areas are maintained and to review any impact the social district has had on the public health, safety and welfare of the neighborhood.

