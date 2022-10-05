GRPD investigating after multiple city commissioners' homes vandalized

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to contact GRPD at 616-456-3380 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Detectives with the Grand Rapids Police Department are investigating vandalism incidents that they say targeted city commissioners' homes overnight.

Police say they are collecting evidence like surveillance camera footage and witness statements.

A 13 ON YOUR SIDE crew at the scene of Commissioner Jon O'Connor's home on Grand Rapids' northwest side reports the vandalism includes spray paint on the driveway reading "Abolish police" and "Defund GRPD".

There are also bricks on the property wrapped in newspaper articles covering Patrick Lyoya's death with the phrase "Blood is on your hands" written on it.

These incidents come after two consecutive City Commission meetings were cut short by activists protesting the GRPD shooting death of Patrick Lyoya last month.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to contact GRPD at 616-456-3380 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345 or www.silentobserver.org.

