City of GR discouraging use of Grand River through next week due to flood concerns

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — After heavy rainfall across West Michigan this week, the City of Grand Rapids is discouraging the use of the Grand River through next week.

Rising waters could become dangerous for anglers using boats, or anyone using the river for recreational purposes.

The Grand River currently sits at 16 feet and is expected to continue to rise to its crest of 18.8 feet by Saturday morning.

The city is currently considering closing Ah-Nab-Awen, Fish Ladder and Riverside parks due to flooding concerns, but no official closing has been decided.

Fire Chief John Lehman said this public safety warning is expressed to keep the community and emergency response personnel safe from rising waters.

“While the City is well-positioned to manage rising water levels, I want the public to know that the Grand Rapids Fire Department cannot adequately utilize its in-water rescue resources during high water events. Swift running and high levels of water under Grand River bridges prevent safe clearance for boat usage.”

Lehman added that downtown flooding is not expected due to the improvements made to the flood wall back in 2013, which can withstand river levels up to 23 feet.

