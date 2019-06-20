GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Police officer caught on video repeatedly punching a driver during a traffic stop has been fired.

According to the City of Grand Rapids communications director, Drew Rau notified the city manager that he wanted to waive his right to a discharge hearing.

Based on the information from an Internal Affairs investigation and recommendation from the chief of police, the city manager terminated Rau, effective immediately.

Back in March, a video of Rau punching a driver in a traffic stop on the city's Westside, surfaced. Rau pulled over a man near National Avenue NW and California Street NW because he was speeding. In the video, Rau is seen punching the driver and using profane language. Officers also used pepper spray and a taser on the driver because he refused to get out of the car.

In the department's original response to the arrest, Interim Police Chief David Kiddle said he had strong concerns about how the assisting officer, Rau, was "quick to escalate the situation beyond the point that was necessary."

