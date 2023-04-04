City of Grand Rapids dropped from civil suit over Patrick Lyoya's death

The City was removed from a lawsuit filed in December of 2022 by the family of Patrick Lyoya who was killed by a police officer.

Example video title will go here for this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — On Monday the City of Grand Rapids was removed from a lawsuit filed in December of 2022 by the family of Patrick Lyoya, a man who was shot and killed by a Grand Rapids police officer in April of the same year.

The ex-officer, Christopher Schurr, filed a motion to dismiss which was denied on Monday. The excessive force suit against Schurr will progress forward.

Lyoya's family had previously filed against the City of Grand Rapids, alleging the city had failed to train, supervise and discipline its officers on the use of excessive force. They also alleged that they had "an ongoing practice or custom of racial discrimination within the police department."

Judge Paul Maloney said the family's attorney's had failed to show sufficient facts to support the conclusion that the city's lack of training had any cause in Lyoya's death.

Lyoya was killed in a traffic stop in the morning of April 4, 2022 where he was shot by Schurr in the back of the head.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.