City High Middle School closed Wednesday due to power outage

School officials say Consumers Energy has been working to correct the outage, but will not be able to do so in time for classes to be held.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A power outage has caused City Middle High School and Center for Economicology to close Wednesday.

Grand Rapids Public Schools officials say Consumers Energy has been working to correct the outage, but will not be able to do so in time for classes to be held.

School staff and students should expect school to still be held on Thursday.

Officials say they will update students, families and faculty with more information as it becomes available.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.