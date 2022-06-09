City Leaders respond to Kent Co. Prosecutor's decision to file charge against officer in Lyoya's death

Becker announced the charge against GRPD officer Christopher Schurr in a press conference early Thursday afternoon.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — City leaders are holding a press conference Thursday, following Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker's announcement of a second-degree murder charge in the shooting death of Patrick Lyoya.

Becker announced the charge against GRPD officer Christopher Schurr in a press conference early Thursday afternoon. This charge is a felony that carries a sentence of up to life in prison.

Schurr has turned himself in and will likely be arraigned Friday.

Mayor Rosalynn Bliss, City Manager Mark Washington, Oversight and Public Accountability Director Brandon Davis, Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Winstrom are all expected to speak.

This announcement comes more than two months after the shooting, which stemmed from a traffic stop.

Prosecutor Becker said his office did not file a felony firearm charge in addition to second-degree murder and said they cannot do so during this case due to Michigan law.

The shooting happened Monday, April 4 just after 8 a.m. near the intersection of Griggs Street and Nelson Avenue SE in Grand Rapids. Schurr had pulled Lyoya over, who was driving with a friend in the passenger seat.

Lyoya got out of his vehicle to speak with Schurr. After a brief physical struggle, Lyoya was shot in the back of the head and killed.

The investigation was handed to Michigan State Police, who sent Becker their partial findings on April 28. Becker received the full report on May 31.

An Internal Affairs investigation was also launched at GRPD to determine whether all applicable departmental policies were followed.

Schurr was placed on paid leave and stripped of his police powers pending the conclusion of the investigation.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.