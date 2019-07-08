BELDING, Mich. — The chemical responsible for nine small fires since 2007 and a growing sense of fear in a Belding neighborhood has been removed, and the city is now working to keep it that way.

"This hypothetical scenario that they created was an eye opener for everybody," John Niemela, the Belding city manager said.

In July, the Environmental Protection Agency released a report that provided a hypothetical scenario: if the hundreds of thousands of pounds of trichloroisocyanuric (TCCA) in the Kassouni Manufacturing Inc. factory made contact with a large amount of water -- up to 470 people could die.

"It was very troubling," Niemela said.

TCCA is used to produce chlorine tablets, just one of the products produced at KMI, and when it comes in contact with water it releases large amounts of toxic gas and heat, according to the Ionia County Health Department.

The likelihood of that happening was reportedly low, but Neimela said they refuse to take any chances after three fires at the factory just this summer.

"I would not feel comfortable being able to tell our residents over there that everything is fine and safe," Niemela said Wednesday, Aug. 7. "Because the track record doesn't justify that."

The ICHD issued an imminent danger order in July to halt the production of the chlorine tablets until KMI made repairs to their building.

"The roof at KMI is in poor condition, containing numerous holes that permit the entry of rainwater," the order reads.

According to KMI, the state of their roof was 'exacerbated' by February snowfall.

"The portion of the roof that was affected was not in the TCCA production or storage area. We are currently replacing the affected areas of the roof," KMI wrote in an emailed FAQ.

Crews could be seen working on the roof on Wednesday, but residents who live in the area hope that's not a sign of what's to come.

"My biggest fear is that [TCCA] will be back," Debra Harrison, a decades-long resident said. She lives within feet of the factory.

"I'd like to see KMI removed from the city limits," she said.

Niemela says they are working with attorneys to find a way to make that happen, if the factory plans to bring back the chemical in the future.

If KMI is found to be in compliance by state and county health officials, they could begin production of the chlorine tablets once more.

Niemela said by the time that clearance is given by the health officials, the city hopes to have an answer.

"We are hoping we will have the answer we want, and that's 'here's what we can do to shut them down,'" Niemela said.

The city manager said they are looking into possible zoning ordinance changes.

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) has also issued a violation to KMI's handling of TCCA.

Niemela said KMI has a court hearing regarding the ICHD court order coming up on August 12, as of right now, the ban remains in place.

KMI issued a statement Wednesday afternoon saying that they were evaluating future use of TCCA at their facility.

KMI accepts all responsibility for the distress a specific portion of our manufacturing operations has caused the Belding community in recent weeks. We apologize for the issues and continue to work diligently to make adjustments to our standard operating procedures. As well, we continue to cooperate with local and state authorities to ensure compliance in all areas of our manufacturing facilities. At this time we have removed all trichloroisocyanuric acid, the chemical used in making swimming pool chlorine tablets, from our facility. We are evaluating our options regarding future use of certain chemicals, but at this time our focus remains on taking the necessary action to ensure we are maintaining a safe workplace. We realize our actions have caused stress among the Belding community. We are deeply sorry for that. It was never our intention to cause concern among neighbors and residents. We hope to regain trust through our future actions.

The company also issued answers to frequently asked questions, read the full FAQ below.

What are KMI’s plans going forward with TCCA?

At this time, TCCA is no longer stored or used at our facility. We are currently evaluating our options regarding the future use of the chemical. This is a decision that will be made with the utmost concern for everyone’s safety and will be made after seeking input from various experts.

What is KMI’s reaction to the City of Belding not wanting the company to use TCCA in future?

KMI wants to be a good neighbor to the people of Belding. We’ve been a proud employer in the city for well over a decade and hope to continue to be for years to come. The health and well-being of our employees and the community in which we operate is our No. 1 priority.

How does KMI plan to regain general public trust?

We will continue to work diligently to make adjustments to our standard operating procedures and ensure compliance in all areas of operation.

How long was the roof in need of repair? Why was the tarp construction deemed a better option than roof repair?

The snowfall in February exacerbated the situation. The portion of the roof that was affected was not in the TCCA production or storage area. We are currently replacing the affected areas of the roof.

Did KMI ever inform the City of TCCA use? Were they required to?

We report to the EPA and were inspected by EGLE within the last 14 months.

Is KMI aware of possible EGLE action?

We are aware and are working diligently in cooperation with EGLE to be in full compliance.

Has all the trichloroisocyanuric acid (TCCA) been removed and secured from the facility?

Yes, we have removed the product from our property.

Has the company been communicating with local, state and federal agencies about the matter?

Yes, we are in regular contact with authorities regarding the matter.

Is KMI looking to improve the condition of its roof and facilities?

The affected potion of the roof is being replaced as we speak.

Is the company complying with its temporary restraining order filed by the Ionia County Health Department?

Yes.

What other preventative measures have been taken to prevent any additional fires or incidents at the facility?

We continue to work diligently to make adjustments to our standard operating procedures.

Are there plans to stop the production of TCCA at the Front Street facility and would it be moved elsewhere?

We are currently evaluating our options regarding the future use of the chemical. This is a decision that will be made with the utmost concern for everyone’s safety and will be made after seeking input from various experts.

