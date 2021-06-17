City of Coopersville issues boil water advisory beginning June 17

The problem is expected to be resolved within three days, and residents will be advised when the advisory is lifted.

COOPERSVILLE, Mich. — A boil water advisory has been issued for the city of Coopersville beginning Thursday, June 17 at noon.

A leak in the main water line that runs under 60th Avenue in Polkton Township was detected by the Ottawa County Road Commission. While officials say the leak appears to be small, residents are asked to limit water usage and boil water before using it as a precaution.

Excavation work will begin at 11 a.m. Thursday. The problem is expected to be resolved within three days, and residents will be advised when the advisory is lifted.

Anyone with questions is asked to contact Michael Barricklow with the City of Coopersville at 616-401-2615 or by emailing mbarricklow@iaiwater.com.

Related video:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.