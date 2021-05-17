City of GR introduces park photo challenge

GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — The City of Grand Rapids is asking for public input through social media to help shape the future of the city park system.
The PhotoVision challenge is aimed at capturing the stories and experiences of residents at Grand Rapids parks.
To participate in the challenge, residents can post a photo of a city park to Instagram with one or all of the following, as provided by the City:
- A description of what they currently enjoy at their park
- What could be improved at the park
- What activities they want to see at the park
To submit the photo, participants must tag @grparksandrec and use the hashtag #YourCityYourParks.
“Our city parks have been vitally important places of safe recreation and nature exploration over the last year,” said David Marquardt, the City’s parks and recreation director. “The PhotoVision challenge allows our residents to continue shaping the parks system in a way that fits their community’s needs.”
