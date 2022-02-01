City of GR offering free lifeguard certification courses for 2022 pool season

To be eligible for the free certification, participants who pass the course must work as a lifeguard for the 2022 season at one of the City’s three public pools.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — The City of Grand Rapids is offering free lifeguard certification courses this winter and spring in preparation for the 2022 pool season.

The courses are open for those ages 15 years and older and are planned for February, March and April. The certification is valid for two years.

To be eligible for the free certification, participants who pass the course must work as a lifeguard for the 2022 season at one of the City’s three public pools: Briggs, Martin Luther King or Richmond Park.

The courses are three days long and are taking place on the following dates and times at the Grand Rapids Kroc Center:

Feb. 25 from 4 to 8 p.m., Feb. 26 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Feb. 27 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

March 18 from 4 to 8 p.m., March 19 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and March 20 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

April 22 from 4 to 8 p.m., April 23 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and April 24 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Citification usually costs $250. The City is offering free courses to reduce barriers while also recruiting seasonal workers.

“The cost of taking a test or certification should never be the reason someone can’t become a lifeguard at one of our pools,” said Parks and Recreation director David Marquardt. “We want to employ lifeguards who are passionate about serving our community, no matter their current financial circumstances.”

Along with free certification, starting wage for lifeguards is also being raised from $11.25 to $14 per hour.

Preregistration is required for the certification courses. All registered participants will need to complete online pre-course work before attending class. Participants can register online here.

