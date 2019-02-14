GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The city of Grand Rapids says 500 trees were knocked down after last week's ice storm, but crews have now cleared all debris blocking roadways and sidewalks.

City crews were able to cover more ground with help from state crews after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declared a state of emergency. City forestry and public works crews Thursday will be picking up residents' tree debris. All residents are asked to leave their tree debris from the storm close to the curb, but not in the roadway.

Any leftover debris will be picked up during regularly scheduled refuse and recycling pickup days starting Monday, Feb. 18.

The city’s yard waste drop-off site at 2001 Butterworth St. SW is also open for free drop-off from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day (including President's Day) through Saturday, Feb. 23.

For questions or concerns call the city's customer service line at 616-456-3000.

You can track the crews progress here.

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now. Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.