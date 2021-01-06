City of GR pools, splash pads opening June 11

While the pools are reopening, things may look a little different this year as health and safety precautions are in place.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Temperatures are heating up in Grand Rapids, and next week is expected to be a hot one. Luckily, the City of Grand Rapids announced Thursday that city pools and splash pads will be opening for the season very soon.

All city-owned pools and splash pads will officially be opening Friday, June 11. After a summer with no city pools due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this opening has been long-awaited.

“After making the difficult decision to keep city pools closed last summer due to public health concerns, we are excited to return this year in a safe way,” said David Marquardt, city parks and recreation director. “Our pools and splash pads offer much needed opportunities to get active and cool off during the summer months.”

While the pools are reopening, things may look a little different this year as health and safety precautions are in place. Those precautions include:

Capacity at pools will be reduced to allow for physical distancing

Pools will close for one hour between each three-hour open swim session to allow for facility sanitation

Face coverings are required for visitors who are not vaccinated when indoors in locker rooms

Face coverings should not be worn in the water, but physical distancing must be maintained

Cashless payment options for admission will be offered in addition to cash at all facilities

Admission for city pools is $1 for Grand Rapids residents 17 and under, $3 for Grand Rapids residents over 17, $3 for nonresidents 17 and under, and $5 for nonresidents over 17. Season passes for families up to six people are $80 for residents and $90 for nonresidents. City splash pads are free to use for all visitors.

More information about city-owned pools and splash pads – including locations and hours – can be found here.

Related video:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.