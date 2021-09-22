City of Grand Rapids begins search for GRPD's next chief

Chief Payne will remain on the job through the appointment of the new chief.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The search for Grand Rapids' next police chief is officially underway.

The City Commission began the process last week, approving a contract with an executive search firm, Public Sector Search & Consulting Inc. (PSSC).

City Manager Mark Washington says the hiring process will include an in depth public engagement component. In the coming weeks, residents and other community stakeholders will be asked to share their thoughts on what he needs to look for in the next police chief.

Virtual public engagement events will be announced by the city in the near future. Additionally, the city says PSSC will reach out to community stakeholders to develop a candidate profile.

“I encourage our residents and other community members to participate and have their voices heard,” Washington said. “Input from our neighborhoods and the community is critical to helping us select the right person.”

Last month, after more than 30 years-of-service, Chief Payne announced his retirement planned for the first quarter of 2022. Chief Payne will remain on the job through the appointment of the new chief.

The City also plans to hold open public engagement opportunities to meet and greet police chief finalists later this year.

