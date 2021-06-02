City of Grand Rapids combines, expands social districts

“I am excited to see a resurgence of downtown activity as our community enjoys outdoor dining and special events."

GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — The City of Grand Rapids announced Wednesday that it has combined the existing downtown social district common areas and plans to add four more districts in the city.

In May 2020, the City Commission authorized the implementation of social zones to increase business operations for local restaurants and bars. Existing social zones include Downtown Grand Rapids, Wealthy Street and West Fulton zones. Now, the four new districts are Creston, Fourth & Stocking, Michigan Street and West Leonard.

“As COVID-19 restrictions continue to be lifted, I look forward to a great summer in West Michigan,” said Mayor Rosalynn Bliss.

“I am excited to see a resurgence of downtown activity as our community enjoys outdoor dining and special events. By extending the boundaries of our refreshment areas and initiating new ones in our neighborhood business districts, we’ve created walkable areas to enjoy as we continue our return to the vibrant city life we had before the pandemic.”

