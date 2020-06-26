Grand Rapids' 911 system back up after brief outage

The GRPD says if you're unable to reach 911, call 616-456-3444.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids 911 Dispatch Center is back up and fully operational after experiencing intermittent outages Friday afternoon.

The reason for the outages are unknown at this time. The system was experiencing issues for about an hour, before coming back around 5:45 p.m.

Community members should continue to call 911. GRPD said on social media if you're unable to reach 911, call 616-456-3444. Dispatchers are ready to take calls for emergency services.

An update will be posted on the City’s website, Facebook and Twitter when services are fully restored.

