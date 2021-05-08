City of Grand Rapids extends social zones through November 2022

The City created social zones in 2020 as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Social zones in Grand Rapids are here to stay, at least for the time being. The Grand Rapids City Commission decided last week to extend the zones through Nov. 1, 2022.

The City created social zones in 2020 as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Within the designated zones, businesses have expanded seating and can sell alcohol “to-go,” allowing people to carry a drink outside without needing to sit at a single bar or restaurant.

According to a release, the commission decided to extend the zones “as the pandemic continues to cause significant economic disruption worldwide and within the local business community.”

“Despite the restoration to full occupancy, some consumers are wary of indoor public spaces due to health concerns,” said Lou Canfield, chief of staff in the City Executive Office. “This caution may continue through the upcoming winter given the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“For these reasons, the Commission voted unanimously to help support local businesses through the upcoming season amid the ongoing pandemic while also mitigating some consumers’ concerns.”

While the zones will remain, Canfield said some will be adjusted to accommodate snow removal, stormwater drainage and other seasonal service requirements.

