City of Grand Rapids wants to pay you to get a lifeguard certification this summer

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — It's that time of year again to prepare for a busy summer season in Grand Rapids.

The city is looking to hire 75 lifeguards to watch over three city-owned pools.

Like years past, the city is offering free American Red Cross courses for applicants who are not already certified.

To be eligible for the free certification, participants who pass the course must work as a lifeguard for the 2022 season at Briggs, Martin Luther King, and Richmond Park.

Parks and Recreation director David Marquardt said the free certification courses are part of the City’s efforts to recruit seasonal workers in more equitable ways by reducing financial barriers.

“Our lifeguards are crucial to creating a safe and welcoming environment at our outdoor pools,” Marquardt said. “We want to hire lifeguards who are passionate about serving our community, regardless of their financial ability.”

Positions include both full-time and part-time, and pay is $14 an hour.

Here are the job requirements:

15 years of age or older

Experience working directly with people

Basic customer service skills

Must be able to sit, stand, bend, and/or kneel for extended periods of time

Must be able to be in the water for extended periods of time

Reliable transportation or ability to get to scheduled shifts on time

Preferred certifications (we will provide any required certification upon hire- at no cost ): American Red Cross Lifeguarding (Water Park certification Preferred) American Red Cross First Aid American Red Cross CPR/AED American Red Cross Emergency Oxygen Swim Instructor/Water safety instructor

