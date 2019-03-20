GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The City of Grand Rapids announced today it is participating in an Urban Land Institute (ULI) national study visit this month as part of funding it has received through the National Recreation and Park Association's 10-minute Walk campaign.

Although 77-percent of Grand Rapids residents live within a 10-minute walk to a park, city and community partners are working to erase disparities in under-served parts of the community while creating park spaces that keep pace with current population growth and development.

"Accessibility is essential in creating a vibrant and equitable parks system,” said David Marquardt, the City’s parks and recreation director. “We want to make sure everyone in our community can enjoy parks in their neighborhoods and the benefits they offer, including recreation, health and educational opportunities. We are honored to host the Urban Institute and look forward to its recommendations.”

In April 2018, Grand Rapids was one of 12 U.S. cities to receive a planning and technical assistance grant to ensure all residents had access to a high-quality park within a 10-minute walk of their home.

The visit from local and national ULI members is scheduled for March 25-27 and will help develop recommendations for increasing parks and open spaces in park-deficient areas of the city. Members of the study team will present their recommendations at 9 a.m. March 27 in the ninth-floor Commission Chambers at City Hall. The presentation is free and open to the public.

The presentation will also be live streamed on the City's Facebook page and YouTube channel.

“The Urban Land Institute visit complements the goal we have set as a community to ensure there is a park within walking distance of every child who lives in our city,” Mayor Rosalynn Bliss said. “Parks play a critically important role in our community. We look forward to learning how we can increase accessibility to parks for every person who lives in our city.”

