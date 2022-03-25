HELP WANTED | Grand Rapids seeking attorneys for April expungement event

OPA is looking for assistance from lawyers across the state of Michigan to help during the event which is taking place on April 2.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The City of Grand Rapids is seeking attorney volunteers to assist with its free expungement event after an overwhelming amount of people registered.

The City of Grand Rapids Office of Oversight and Public Accountability says more than 400 community members have registered in hopes of obtaining an expungement.

The expungement event takes place between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. at the Grand Rapids Center for Community Transformation, 1530 Madison Ave SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49507.

The Expungement Clinic will welcome and work with whomever arrives before 4 p.m. Attorneys are welcomed to work shorter shifts based on their availability. The volunteer form has three shift options:

Morning Shift (8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.)

Afternoon Shift (12:30 to 5 p.m.)

All Day Shift (8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

Any attorney can volunteer, regardless of practice area.

Brandon D. Davis, director of oversight and public accountability for the City of Grand Rapids, said Michigan lawyers can volunteer for the April 2 clinic by clicking here.

OPA will be offering a one-hour virtual training session at 3 p.m. Friday, April 1 to provide volunteers with the information needed to assist at the event. Training is not required, but it is available for those who wish to attend.

