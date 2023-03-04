The City of Grand Rapids is bringing back the 'Grow 1,000' summer program'

As of recently, more than 20 Michigan businesses are planning to take part.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The City of Grand Rapids is ready to help teenagers and young adults grow their professional careers this summer with a summer program.

The "Grow 1,000" summer program is looking for 15 to 24-year-olds to match with local businesses and organizations for six weeks from July 12 to July 21.

A work week for participants is usually about 20 hours long, with a pay range being between $13-15 per hour, depending on where they are place. However, this year, the city is trying something new.

"This year, we're doing something a little bit different," says Shannon L. Harris, the Executive Director of Our Community's Children. "They're working 17 hours, and three hours toward the end of the week will be for professional development. SO we want them to grow, literally, intellectually and professionally."

The max number of applicants is 250, and those interested must live in Grand Rapids. The last day to apply is April 28.

