City of Kentwood names new police chief

KENTWOOD, Mich. — The City of Kentwood will soon have a new police chief.

Deputy Police Chief Bryan Litwin has been promoted to the position and will succeed Police Chief Richard Roberts, who is retiring Friday. Roberts’ law enforcement career has spanned more than three decades with the City of Kentwood.

As chief, Litwin will lead a team of near 95 personnel, including 71 sworn police officers.

“Throughout Deputy Chief Litwin’s 22-plus years of service to the City of Kentwood, he has played an integral role in the department’s service, recruitment and training efforts,” said Mayor Stephen Kepley. “I have no doubt the department will continue to provide excellent service to our community as has been provided by our department under the leadership of the chiefs before him.

“I look forward to the future accomplishments the department will achieve under Chief Litwin’s leadership and direction.”

Litwin joined the Kentwood Police Department in 1999 as a patrol officer. Since then, he has served as a field training officer, a community services officer, a special response team member and team commander, and a Staff Services Bureau officer. He was also promoted from sergeant to captain in 2016 and captain to deputy police chief in 2019.

“It will be an honor to serve as police chief and continue to work alongside the dedicated professionals of this outstanding department,” Litwin said. “We will continue to commit ourselves to serving the community with excellence with a high emphasis on community engagement, transparency and accountability.”

