City of Lowell appoints new police chief

Christopher Hurst has served the City of Lowell for more than 25 years, most recently as police sergeant.

LOWELL, Mich. — The City of Lowell has appointed a new chief of police.

City Manager Michael Burns announced Wednesday, July 1 that acting Chief of Police Christopher Hurst was promoted to the permanent title.

According to a press release from the city, Hurst has served the City of Lowell for more than 25 years, most recently as police sergeant.

The press release said Chief Hurst is a graduate of the Northwestern University Center for Public Safety, Police Staff and Command and has an associate’s degree from Grand Rapids Community College. He also served in U.S. Army and Michigan Army National Guard for 20 years and was honorably discharged.

Chief Hurst has served two stints as acting chief of police during his tenure with the City of Lowell. He has served in nearly every position of the police department, including patrol, DARE, detective, firearms instructor, training coordinator and sergeant.

“Chris Hurst is a man of integrity with a stellar police career who is a solid leader,” Burns said in the release. “I look forward to working with Chris in this new role where he will provide steady and professional leadership to the Lowell Police Department.

“Chris is active within the City of Lowell and is supportive of community efforts to building better bridges between the Police Department and the community.”

The Lowell Police Department's former police chief Steve Bukala said he was forced to resign June 4, following a social media post he shared that talked about four men who planned to open carry in Lowell.

He said he lost his job for "upholding the US Constitution" and action he says was "misrepresentation as taking a political position shortly after the riots in Grand Rapids."

