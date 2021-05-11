City leaders name next Walker police chief

Captain Keith Mankel will assume the position on July 31.

WALKER, Mich. — City leaders in Walker have chosen their next police chief.

Captain Keith Mankel will assume the position on July 31 upon the retirement of Chief Greg Long, the city announced Tuesday.

Mankel started his law enforcement career with the Wyoming Police Department (WPD) in 1993. He started as a dispatch operator, became a patrol officer, a road patrol sergeant, and eventually captain in 2016. He was also a firefighter for seven years with the Walker Fire Department.

"Captain Mankel has been a tremendous leader for our City for many years and has a strong following not just within our police department, but also our City staff and other local agencies," said Walker Mayor Gary Carey Jr.

"As a second generation Walker police officer, Keith has a great understanding of the challenges faced in law enforcement today and knows what we need to do in continually adapting to the needs of our growing community."

