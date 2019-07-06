GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Today marks the start of this year's Festival of the Arts, and the City of Grand Rapids is getting all the preparations together.

A number of downtown streets were closed Thursday evening and will stay closed all the way until Sunday night when the festival ends. Here's what you'll want to know:

Ottawa Avenue NW from Michigan Street to Louis Street will close Friday at 9 a.m. and remain closed until Sunday, June 9 at 11 p.m.

Ionia Avenue, from Fountain Street to Crescent Street was closed Thursday, June 6 at 6 p.m. and stay closed until Sunday, June 9 at 11 p.m. The street is open from Fountain Street to Pearl Ionia parking ramp and Kendell Ionia Pearl parking lot, and from Crescent Street to Ellis 210 Ionia parking lot.

Lyon Street, from Monroe Avenue to Division Avenue closed Thursday, June 6 and will reopen Sunday, June 9 at 11 p.m.

Pearl Street, from Monroe Avenue to Division Avenue, closed Thursday, June and will reopen Sunday, June 9 at 11 p.m.

Fountain Street, from Ottawa Avenue to Ionia Avenue, closed Thursday, June 6 and will reopen Sunday, June at 11 p.m.

Monroe Center, from Monroe Avenue to Ionia Avenue, closed Thursday, June 6 and reopen will Sunday, June 9 at 11 p.m.

The Festival of the Arts starts up Friday morning, the hustle and bustle starting up around noon and runs until Sunday evening. Those road closures are expected to last through the entire festival.

The festival will feature of myriad of food, music, remarks and art to see and purchase:

Opening ceremonies with Mayor Bliss on Friday, June 7 on Calder Stage at 7:30 p.m.

Several local food trucks will be participating in this year’s event and will be located on Monroe Center alongside the GRAM

Official Festival Beer – Amber of the Arts by Perrin Brewing – is available at several downtown bars and restaurants

16 food booths run by area non-profits featuring cultural foods and beverages

Free kids activities including Paint-In, Glue-In and more

50+ art sales tents on Calder Plaza

5 main stages and 5 pop-up with music, theatre and dance

The festival itself is free and one of Michigan longest running art festivals.

Organizers of the festival announced last week that there will also be a world premiere performance by the Grand Rapids Ballet Saturday evening. The performance will take place Saturday, June 8 at 7:30 p.m. on the Calder stage at Calder Plaza.

Visit http://festivalgr.org/ for more information.

