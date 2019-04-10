GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Briggs Park in Grand Rapids is open again and there are tons of new updates and renovations to check out.

The City of Grand Rapids re-opened the park, located at 350 Knapp St. NE, on Thursday, Oct. 3. There are new playground updates, accessible pathways, public art, and a butterfly garden. The park is also home to the Briggs Park pool.

There are even more improvements planned for spring 2020.

The total cost of the updates – $420,000 – was funded by the 2013 voter-approved parks millage. The Briggs Park project team includes VIRIDIS Design Group and Pride Builders Group.

Along with the park re-opening, the city kicks off North Quarter Pathways -- an accessible route that utilizes existing sidewalks along Plainfield Avenue NE in the Creston neighborhood. The project was made possible by the City’s Neighborhood Match Fund program and North End Wellness Coalition. The city also is using millage funding to install a kiosk at Briggs Park that offers maps.

