Vendors wanted for first-ever Grand Rapids Christkindl Markt

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Downtown Market in Grand Rapids is looking for vendors as they prepare to host their first-ever Chrsitkindl Markt.

The Christkindl Markt will run from Nov. 17 through Dec. 23.

The Downtown Market is interested in holiday vendors who specialize in culinary creations and craftsmanship to create a family-friendly atmosphere with European charm.

The Christkindl Market will be located adjacent to the Grand Rapids Downtown Market and promises a mixture of vendors, German style beverages, live entertainment, curling lessons and children's activities.

The Christkindl Markt is a juried event. Vendor applications will be evaluated on the following criteria:

Great holiday gifts

Unique or distinct

High-quality

Handmade/hand-crafted

Traditionally French/German/Italian/Eastern European

Ethically produced

“Traditional Christmas markets are holiday gathering places and destinations where we as a community can gather amongst the backdrop of music, traditional food, and holiday shopping from local and regional artisans,” said Mimi Fritz, President and CEO of the Grand Rapids Downtown Market. “We honor the long-standing traditions of the Christkindl Markt, experienced by millions of people across hundreds of towns and villages in Europe, by selecting the finest local and regional artisans and vendors to highlight their interpretation of a German Christmas market.”

Vendors can fill out an application here from now until May 12.

