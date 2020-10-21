City unveils new improvements at Grand Rapids park

The park was previously a vacant lot.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The City of Grand Rapids announced Wednesday the completion of improvements at Lexington Park on Gold Avenue NW.

The park was previously a vacant lot near the site of former Lexington Elementary School. Now, the space features a new picnic shelter, a new swing set, outdoor seating, improved landscaping and a hammock grove.

“The new features at Lexington Park create more opportunities for the community to stay healthy and connected with each other,” said David Marquardt, the City’s parks and recreation director. “These improvements wouldn’t have been possible without the creative design input of neighborhood residents in 2018.”

The improvements cost about $160,000 and was funded by the 2013 voter-approved parks millage. The park, located at 48 Gold Avenue NW, was donated by the City of Grand Rapids.

“The John Ball neighborhood is excited to explore this unique new park,” said Monica Hall, executive director of John Ball Area Neighbors. “Parks are an important investment in our community to ensure children, families and neighbors have safe places to play and stay active outdoors.”

