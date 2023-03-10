City withdraws effort to 'restore the rapids' to Grand River

The city's Grand River Revitalization project is still in the works, but will not include whitewater features. Pending permits, construction could begin in 2024.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand River Revitalization project appears to be moving forward under a new agreed-upon framework, but the project will see a big change from its initial plan.

The City of Grand Rapids and the Michigan Department of Environment Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) came to an agreement Friday that will create a new framework for the first phase of the Grand River Revitalization project.

The initial project's design ran into permit issues that required a new plan and a new permit.

The new framework requires the city to withdraw its current permit application for and work with EGLE, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and Grand Rapids Whitewater to develop another design.

This new design is required to have some new limitations, including not restoring the rapids on the Grand River.

The project caught the public's attention over a decade ago with its plan to "Recapturing the sight, sound and spirit of the historic and iconic rapids, for which the city is named."

While this is a step back from the initial goal of the project, the new framework also will include an expedited development and review of the new resubmitted permit application. The new expedited timeline also has a targeted start date for construction in the summer of 2024.

“This is a significant step forward in making the revitalization of our namesake a reality and transforming our river corridor,” Grand Rapids Mayor Rosalynn Bliss said. “We have worked with federal, state, local and private partners to develop a comprehensive vision to revitalize the lower and upper reach of the Grand River and this EGLE permit is the final approval needed to begin work on the first phase.”

Grand Rapids Whitewater and the city of Grand Rapids previously submitted permits to the EGLE to remove four low-level head dams between Bridge Street and Fulton Street and that plan still remains.

“We continue to believe the revitalization of the Grand River and removal of dangerous dams will be a significant benefit for our region,” said Steve Heacock, president and CEO of Grand Rapids Whitewater – the key private partner in this effort.

The newly adopted framework developed with the State will focus on key objectives in the project's initial phase:

Removing four low-head dams and the associated public safety hazards

Developing a stream restoration design that meets fish passage and aquatic habitat enhancement targets

Protecting the integrity of the bridges and floodwalls

Diversifying and recreational opportunities

Providing river access consistent with identified objectives and compatible with projects adjacent to the river

“Over the last 14 years, we have worked countless hours with multiple agencies to carefully create a design that maintains grade control, minimizes barriers to fish passage, creates new opportunities for aquatic habitat and provides enhanced whitewater recreational opportunities. While we still believe in that vision, removing dangerous dams and making the river more accessible to everyone still aligns with the spirit of our original vision to bring the rapids back to the Grand River and we are committed to working alongside the City of Grand Rapids on this transformational project,” Heacock said.

The State of Michigan has committed $12 million for improvements to the Grand River and EGLE will coordinate with the EPA in implementing the new framework and timetable for the project.

City and Grand Rapids Whitewater staff are currently working with project partners to conduct analysis of a new design and prepare to submit an application for the new permit.

