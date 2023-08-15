Civic Theatre marquee updated with $150k refurbishment

Workers sanded down, rewired and painted the marquee before carefully hoisting it back up onto 30 Division Ave N in Grand Rapids.

The Grand Rapids Civic Theatre officially updated its iconic marquee on Tuesday.

The original was taken down in July to be refurbished. Part of that work includes replacing neon lights with LED lights.

Bruce Tinker, Executive Director of the Civic Theatre, said the neon in the original sign is becoming more difficult to find and harder to repair. He said LED lights are also more environmentally friendly.

Workers sanded down, rewired and painted the marquee before carefully hoisting it back up onto 30 Division Ave N in Grand Rapids.

There will also be a new video message board, as the old digital board stopped working and there weren't many options to repair it.

The total cost of the project added up to around $150,000. The marquee was put up in 2005 during a renovation effort at the theatre.

Grand Rapids Civic Theatre was established in 1926 and is one of the country's largest community theatres.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.