Civil advocacy group supports man who was denied Kosher meals at Macomb County Jail

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich — The Michigan chapter of Council on American Islamic Relations (CAIR-MI) announced today its appearance as counsel on behalf of a Jewish man who was denied a religious Kosher diet during his time at the Macomb County jail.

In November 2017, Plaintiff Brandon Resch was transferred from Oakland County jail, where he was receiving Kosher meals, to Macomb County Jail, were he was denied a Kosher diet.

Resch said he requested a Kosher diet, had an interview with their chaplain and was denied the request because he couldn’t write to a Rabbi and obtain a “letter of good standing.”

In the lawsuit, CAIR-MI has filed a notice of appearance as legal representation for Resch.

CAIR-MI is a local chapter of the nation’s largest civil liberties and advocacy organization that works to protect religious rights and freedoms.

“Under no circumstances do a person’s religious rights depend on whether or not they are a member in good standing of a religious organization,” said CAIR-MI Staff Attorney Amy V. Doukoure.

“Macomb County’s policy of requiring an individual housed in its jail to contact a religious leader — at their own expense and when they may not have access to phone numbers and addresses — to obtain a letter of ‘good standing’ prior to being afforded a religious diet places an undue burden on the individual’s religious practice in violation of the Constitution and the law.”

According to Doukoure, CAIR-MI views this case as a matter of importance to members of both the Muslim and Jewish communities who observe dietary restrictions due to their fundamental religious beliefs.

