Close to 100 estheticians, supporters address state board of cosmetology after proposed rule changes

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Michigan Board of Cosmetology heard from close to 100 estheticians and their supporters about a proposed set up changes to the industry.

An esthetician from West Michigan says she went to Lansing Tuesday to give public comment, calling on the board to not adopt new rules that would make some services illegal for her and her colleagues to do.

"It just was amazing that this now could be taken away from me at a blink of an eye all because somebody suggested this. And I did get a little emotional [during public comment] because I look at this as a way that it's going to cut out my income," DeAnna Huizinga says.

This includes things like dermaplaning, hydro facials and exfoliation. The proposed changes would only allow a licensed health care professional to perform them.

After holding her cosmetology license for 30 years, Huizinga says these are things she and her colleagues do every day and it will negatively impact the industry.

"[There's] so many people that are providing services in the industry, and not to mention people that have bought machines, and have bought and made investments in different techniques and technologies. Who's going to pay for that at the end of the day? It's ultimately going to be us," she says.

She hopes the board heard the dozens and dozens of professionals and their customers who spoke out against the proposed rules.

"It was pretty delightful to see the support. And it was great to see how many people that had a vetted, vested interest in looking at what they could do for the licensing and how they could support each other," Huizinga says.

She also would like to see an esthetician who sits on the board to represent this part of the cosmetology industry.

The board is expected to make their decision later this summer in August.

