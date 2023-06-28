Coast Guard Festival cancels special needs carnival day this year

Organizers are going to suspend it for the year, then reconvene next year to possibly revamp it.

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — There will not be a carnival day for children and adults with disabilities at Coast Guard Festival like in previous years, event organizers announced.

At a city council meeting in May, Sharon Behm, interim director for the Coast Guard Festival, spoke on updates expected for the 2023 season. Behm took over the position after the sudden passing of the previous director, retired Coast Guard Commander Michael Smith.

City officials asked if the day for special needs visitors will return this year. Behm said no.

"It's just become, honestly, larger than they can take care of," she said. "There has been a lot of miscommunication with that throughout the years."

The event was started by the Skerbeck family and has been a staple of the festival for the past few years. Behm says the event was originally supposed to run only through the Ottawa Area Intermediate School District (OAISD), but has since expanded beyond their expectation.

Behm said there was an overwhelming response last year, which was positive, but it became "overtaxing" for the family and staff.

Organizers are going to suspend it for the year, then reconvene with the OAISD about possibly starting again next year.

"They were very sad and disappointed that they were forced to have to do that," Behm said.

