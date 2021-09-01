Coast Guard suspends search for missing man who fell off ship into Atlantic Ocean

The Coast Guard said a man fell from a 541-foot refrigerated cargo ship into the water, 1,200 miles northeast of Bermuda.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The search has been put off for a missing man who fell off a cargo ship into the Atlantic Ocean on Saturday morning.

The Coast Guard announced on Sunday, Jan. 10 that it was suspending the 24-hour search for a missing man who fell off a 541-foot refrigerated Baltic Klipper cargo ship into the water.

"Our condolences, thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of the individual during these hard times.” said Capt. Timothy Eason, chief of incident management for the Coast Guard's Fifth District. “We appreciate the international coordination efforts with the maritime rescue community in Portugal, as well as those enrolled in the Automated Mutual-Assistance Vessel Rescue System. The coordinated efforts demonstrated dedication, and focus by completing a full and extensive search.”

Officials were called on Saturday, Jan. 9, around 12 a.m. about the incident of the man falling off the cargo ship, 1,200 miles northeast of Bermuda.

Watchstanders said the initial call came in from the Portugal Maritime Rescue Coordination Center Ponta Delgada, and they then sent out an Enhanced Group Call message asking mariners to keep an eye out for the man in the water.

The Coast Guard sent an aircrew aboard a C-130 Hercules aircraft of Elizabeth City to help with the search. It also asked for the assistance of nearby ships to search through the Automated Mutual-Assistance Vessel Rescue System.