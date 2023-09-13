Search ongoing for missing fisherman last seen near Grand Haven

61-year-old David Split was last seen near Grand Haven, but the USCG says the last ping on his cell phone was near Holland.

HOLLAND, Mich. — The Coast Guard says it is searching for a missing fisherman whose last reported location was about six miles off the coast of Holland.

The USCG says 61-year-old David Split was reported missing in Lake Michigan Tuesday night.

In a press release shortly sent out shortly after midnight, the USCG says watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Lake Michigan received notification at 8:10 p.m. that Split was overdue. They say he was last seen leaving Spring Lake in a 29-foot Blue Sea Sundancer, named A&A.

Just before 3:30 a.m., a Coast Guard representative told 13 ON YOUR SIDE that the search is split up right now in two areas: Offshore near Grand Haven where Split normally fishes, and the area where Lake Macatawa feeds into Lake Michigan which is where they last got a ping on Split's cell phone.

The Coast Guard says it has both water vessels and aircraft searching for Split, and search conditions are expected to be favorable into the morning.

13 On Your Side is working to get more information on this developing story. We will update this story as new details become available.

