'FINALLY!': Cober's Canines available for adoption after 83 days of being 'evidence'

NORTON SHORES, Michigan — After 83 days in the care of rescuers as 'live evidence,' the dogs seized from 'horrid' living conditions in a Norton Shores home are about to be available for adoption through Harbor Humane.

In total, the Norton Shores Police Department in tandem with local rescues seized 78 dogs from Cober's Canine Rescue in Norton Shores on Jan. 30.

Harbor Humane in Ottawa County took in twenty dogs from the raid, including some with the most critical medical cases, staff said.

Six puppies died shortly after their rescue from distemper.

"We honor their lives and we are sad they were not able to be here today to live happily ever after," shelter staff said on Facebook.

The fourteen surviving dogs will be up for adoption this week.

Lisa Cober, the owner of Cober's Canines, was taken into custody in connection to the investigation, the Norton Shores Police Department told 13 ON YOUR SIDE. She was arraigned and given a $1,000 bond. Cober posted bond and was released from custody.

No trial date has been announced yet.

"As the criminal case against Lisa Cober continues, we hope justice will be served and these lives were not lost in vain," Harbor staff said. "However, we can rest just a little easier knowing that the surviving pups can never return to her care."

Pound Buddies director Lana Carson says they had received several complaints from people who had adopted dogs from this rescue that the dogs were sick or in poor health.

Carson says when they went to the home in question, they found the dogs in unsanitary and overcrowded conditions.

"They were just in every room and every nook and cranny," says Carson. "It is sad to see the conditions that they were kept in."

Carson says for Cober to have 78 dogs at once, it would have been impossible to give them proper care.

