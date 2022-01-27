Simple ways to keep your car running in the cold

Keeping your car ready to go is always important, but especially when it gets bitterly cold. Here are some tips to help keep things in working order!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As bitterly cold air again moves into West Michigan, making sure your car is prepped and ready to go is even more important than usual.

This includes both things you should check out under the hood and simpler things that you can do on your drive home from work. The key in any situation though is being prepared, and the tips listed below, provided by AAA Michigan, can help you do just that!

Battery - Have your charging system and battery checked to make sure they are in good working order. If a cold snap kills your battery, have it looked at to see if you need a replacement or just a charge.

Have your charging system and battery checked to make sure they are in good working order. If a cold snap kills your battery, have it looked at to see if you need a replacement or just a charge. Gas - Keep your vehicle at least half full in order to avoid freezes in the system. This also ensures you will have fuel to keep your car running if you become stranded.

Keep your vehicle at least half full in order to avoid freezes in the system. This also ensures you will have fuel to keep your car running if you become stranded. Washer Fluid - Make sure your washer fluid is topped off and with a formulation that can withstand expected cold temperatures, likely well below zero.

Make sure your washer fluid is topped off and with a formulation that can withstand expected cold temperatures, likely well below zero. Coolant - Similar to washer fluid, make sure you have an anti-freeze that is rated for your regions cold weather. Again, well below zero down to -30° F is recommended.

Similar to washer fluid, make sure you have an anti-freeze that is rated for your regions cold weather. Again, well below zero down to -30° F is recommended. Parking - If you have a garage, use it. If covered parking is not available, covering your vehicle with a secured tarp before a winter storm can help make life easier the next time you need to travel.

If you have a garage, use it. If covered parking is not available, covering your vehicle with a secured tarp before a winter storm can help make life easier the next time you need to travel. Doors - If you're out and expect freezing conditions and wintry weather, place a trash bag between your car's door and its frame. This can prevent the two from freezing together and make getting into your vehicle much easier.

If you're out and expect freezing conditions and wintry weather, place a trash bag between your car's door and its frame. This can prevent the two from freezing together and make getting into your vehicle much easier. Car Wash - Washing the road salt and grime off your car is certainly a good idea in winter, however, you should wait until the weather is expected to be above freezing before doing so.

In addition to these tips, making sure you keep your phone charged, have a car charger for your phone, and keep blankets in your car to stay warm should you become stranded are all things that are recommended in winter. Additionally, if you become stuck, only run your car often enough to stay warm, as exhaust fumes could build up inside the car.

A final tip, make sure you watch or read the latest 13 On Your Side Forecast all winter long, so the cold weather never catches you unprepared!

-- Meteorologist Michael Behrens

Follow me on social media! Facebook Meteorologist Michael Behrens, Twitter @MikeBehrensWX, and Instagram @MikeBehrensWX.

Email me at: MBehrens@13OnYourSide.com

Have a 30-second video or still photo to share? We'd love to share it with everyone! Email your image to Weather@13OnYourSide.com or post it to our 13OnYourSide Facebook Page.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.