Wayne State University Police Department unveils 'honor chair' for fallen officer

Sgt. Collin Rose was a 29-year-old K9 handler with WSUPD when he was shot and killed investigating vehicle thefts on campus in 2016.

DETROIT — This week marks six years since West Michigan native Collin Rose, a K9 handler with the Wayne State University Police Department, was shot and killed on duty.

Sgt. Rose was investigating vehicle thefts south of campus at the time of his death.

To keep Rose's memory alive, the WSUPD unveiled an honor chair at the Collin Rose Leadership Library. It symbolizes Rose's empty seat.

“Collin gave his life for the department and this university,” said WSUPD Assistant Chief Patrick Saunders. “We never want to see it happen again, and we should never forget it.”

The Collin Rose Leadership Library, which is on the second floor of the department, was dedicated to him on April 1, 2021. That's Rose’s birthday.

“Collin is someone we’ll never forget, not only because he was the first fatality we’ve had here, but we won’t forget him because of the type of work and the generosity he brought to this department. His legacy is something that will never be forgotten here. We really appreciate this outpouring of support.”

The university says Rose is the only Wayne State officer to be killed in the line of duty.

