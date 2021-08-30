'Come Home Alive': Holland woman writes book detailing husband's journey with stage 4 throat cancer

"Every single day we are thankful for one more day that he has on this earth," said Mari Martin, whose husband was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2013.

HOLLAND, Mich. — A Holland woman has turned her heartache into hope after her husband suffered a tough diagnosis in 2013.

Through the pages of a book, Mari Martin is sharing their journey to inspire others.

"It came as an incredible shock out of the clear blue sky," said Mari, "throat cancer."

"My husband didn't smoke, and now we have a stage four diagnosis that we need to deal with," she said.

But the couple didn't just deal with it. The two fought it, together.

Chris Martin beat the throat cancer, and by 2016, Mari wanted to share their journey.

"I really felt compelled to write the story," she said.

In April of this year, her book, "Come Home Alive", was officially published.

"I felt like I wanted others to know our story and why we maybe had an edge," Mari said.

The book details a six-point plan that Mari said the couple committed to early on in the diagnosis.

Number one is prayer.

"We prayed with the tears rolling down our cheeks many times," said Mari.

Point two is to believe.

"We decided that we were going to stay here and have treatments done right here in West Michigan," Mari said, "so we wanted to believe in our home team."

Points three and four are focused on knowing themselves as patient and caregiver to work together seamlessly.

Point number five is to be grateful and thankful.

"And point six is to expect a miracle," Mari said, "and indeed we did."

"He's a beautiful man, and I love the twinkle in his eye," she added.

Mari also wanted to make sure the book reminded caregivers that what they're doing matters, and that they are not alone.

"That was really a focal point for me," she said. "Caregivers everywhere need to be told they're doing a great job."

But just as the book was published, unfortunately Chris' cancer came back. This time, the only treatment was a laryngectomy, which has left him unable to speak normally.

But even after the cancer's return, Mari says her book's message is all the same.

"It's to help people to have a sense of hope in their lives," she said. "Every single day we are thankful for one more day that he has on this earth."

For more information or where you can purchase Mari's book, visit its website by clicking here.

