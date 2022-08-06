Comedy movie filmed in Grand Rapids sells out theater at premiere

Block Party is a comedy about family and pride of place, showing in more than 500 theaters nationwide.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A movie filmed in Grand Rapids premiered Wednesday night, selling out the theater at Celebration Cinema GR South. It's made by Branch Out Productions, an all-female, minority-owned production company in town.

Even though Michigan filmmakers don't get tax credit for shooting a movie here, the production company wanted to keep the movie here for a reason.

"It's funny. It's heartfelt," Lisa Oliver-King with Branch Out Productions says. "It does have some serious issues that families are dealing with and trying to navigate through."

People grabbed their popcorn and filled the auditorium at the sold out premiere for Block Party, which was filmed in Grand Rapids last September.

"The film was filmed at Martin Luther King Park on Benjamin Street. You'll see several houses there that you will recognize," Oliver-King says.

The movie tells the story of a recent college graduate who comes home to help her grandmother throw a block party for Juneteenth.

"You'll see several places in Grand Rapids and you'll say, 'I know that place. I know that, that's so and so's house!" Oliver-King says. "We want to be right here in our backyard, showing that there is an interest and there is a true climate for us to elaborate, build in this community and entertainment business."

Lianna Norris is the movie's choreographer. She grew up in Grand Rapids and this is her first time working on a movie.

"I hope that this film is a catalyst for bringing more films and more opportunities like this to Grand Rapids," she says. "Being a dancer who is interested in being in the industry, people always think of Los Angeles or Atlanta, like the bigger city. So, it's really cool to have something that is as big as this in my hometown to where I was able to be a part of it and not have to leave the city in order to do that."

Her mom, Lisa Norris, was an extra in the movie. She hopes the movie gives people pride of place.

"We do know that across the country, so many negative things, and so many violent things have occurred, even in Grand Rapids, that has made the national news," Lisa says. "I think it's important for people to understand that because we are a community with a sense of pride, we do try and engage the community."

Some names you might recognize starring in the movie is Antoinette Robinson from Dear White People, Margaret Avery from The Color Purple and John Amos from Good Times.

You can find showtimes in West Michigan here.

