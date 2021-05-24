Committee urges Allendale Twp. Board to replace Civil War statue

The committee suggested replacing it with a new statue featuring a diverse group of three Union soldiers standing side by side.

ALLENDALE, Mich — The Garden of Honor Memorial Committee made a final recommendation to the Allendale Township Board Monday night regarding a controversial Civil War statue in Allendale Township. It’s been the site of protests and arguments since last spring.

“Each soldier would represent a different Union regiment and be inspired by a West Michigan native veteran,” said a committee member. “These soldiers would stand side by side, shoulder to shoulder, and be dressed in historically accurate uniforms, inspiring unity and solidarity.”

The committee also recommended adding statues that honor veterans of the War of 1812, the Mexican-American War and the War on Terror.

Allendale’s Board of Trustees could adopt the recommended changes, alter them or reject them entirely.

The board is expected to vote next month.

