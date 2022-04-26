Grand Rapids pastors hold community healing event following Patrick Lyoya's death

A few dozen people, some of them police officers, showed up for the community discussion led by the pastors.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Monday night, three Grand Rapids pastors said there needs to be a "balanced approach" when it comes to healing the community following Patrick Lyoya's death.

ICI Nation and Acts Gospel Ministries on 12th Street NW hosted a Connecting Cops and Community event. A few dozen people, some of them police officers, showed up for the community discussion led by the pastors.

“People ought to know that there's a balance that we need to work towards. And that means everybody's got to give up something and everybody's got to let something go,” said Pastor Moses Alexander with Acts Gospel Ministries. “And I think balance is important to resolve a community that is in a crisis at this time.”

Pastor Greg Amunga with Uptown Church said Grand Rapids is a wonderful city, but that it has it's problems just like any other community. He said building relationships is a key to healing and forgiveness.

“It's about being transparent. It's about understanding who we are as individuals. It's about understanding that if we learn how to forgive, then we can learn how to love,” Amunga said.

Acts Gospel Ministries will be hosting a first responders lunch on May 18 in their parking lot. The community is welcome to continue conversations with first responders, including police officers.

