Community sees explosion and fire at Greenville plant

GREENVILLE, Mich. — First responders are on the scene of an explosion and fire at a Greenville plant Friday night.
The incident happened before 10 p.m. at Dicastal North America, a manufacturer that makes aluminum alloy wheels for the auto industry.
This is the second fire in two months at Dicastal, as there was another explosion and fire near a dust collecting unit on the roof in January.
People in the area say they heard a boom and saw the sky light up.
The cause of the explosion is unknown, as well as if there are any victims.
13 ON YOUR SIDE has sent a crew to the scene to learn more.
This is a developing story. Check back here for more.
