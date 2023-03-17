Community sees explosion and fire at Greenville plant

This is the second explosion at Dicastal North America reported this year.

GREENVILLE, Mich. — First responders are on the scene of an explosion and fire at a Greenville plant Friday night.

The incident happened before 10 p.m. at Dicastal North America, a manufacturer that makes aluminum alloy wheels for the auto industry.

This is the second fire in two months at Dicastal, as there was another explosion and fire near a dust collecting unit on the roof in January.

People in the area say they heard a boom and saw the sky light up.

The cause of the explosion is unknown, as well as if there are any victims.

13 ON YOUR SIDE has sent a crew to the scene to learn more.

This is a developing story. Check back here for more.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.