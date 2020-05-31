Community members clean, rebuild after night of destructive protests

This morning, the damage was met by community members ready to work together.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Following a night of violent protests in Grand Rapids, community members are coming together to clean up the city.

A peaceful protest at Rosa Parks Circle in Grand Rapids turned violent last night.

When morning came, sunlight unveiled much destruction in the city, including a lot of broken windows, graffiti, burned objects and litter.

This morning, the damage was met by community members ready to work together and rebuild.

In the early hours of Sunday, community members headed to the streets to start cleanup. Together, they are in the process of picking up glass, scrubbing building walls and cleaning up the inside of buildings.

At 12:30 p.m., an event is planned at Rosa Parks Circle to further help the cleanup efforts. As of 8:30 a.m, 3.9K people were interested in the event.

