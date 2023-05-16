Grand Haven residents speak out against city's first pride festival weeks after the event is approved

Residents who oppose it say the event is not family appropriate for a public setting, while festival organizers say they're trying to promote inclusivity.

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Dozens spoke at Grand Haven's city council meeting on Monday night, voicing their opposition to the city's first Pride Festival.

Event organizers went through the proper channels to get the city to approve the event, which is why Jessica Robinson wasn't expecting the comments that were made.

"It was very surprising," says Robinson, Co-Chair of Grand Haven Pride Festival. "We're trying to make Grand Haven more inclusive and really representative of the people that live in Grand Haven."

The uproar comes weeks after the event was approved unanimously by the city council at a previous meeting. Jeff Elzinga, the pastor at LifeTree Community Church in West Olive, says he just now learned about it.

"The flyer to announce it to the public only recently came out," he says.

Elzinga is one of several area pastors who spoke at the meeting. He believes the event, specifically a planned drag show, isn't appropriate to hold in public.

"It feels to me like the drag show is the most in your face, I'll say public disgrace for families to experience," says Elzinga.

Robinson says the event features no sexually suggestive content, and even includes a LGBTQ friendly worship service.

"As a gay Christian, hearing the stuff last night, like, that hurts," says Robinson. "No matter how many times I hear it, no matter how much I believe differently, that always hurts."

Justin Raha, owner of Grand Finale Desserts and Pastries in Grand Haven, was also hurt by the comments.

"I still just don't ever understand. It's something that still to this day makes me sad," says Raha.

Elzinga says Pride Festival will drive people out of town.

"They just have to watch what events they're going to hold or they're going to lose all that they built," says Elzinga.

But Raha, whose business is right downtown, disagrees.

"I feel very opposite of that. I think it's going to drive business," he says.

In the end, Robinson says while everyone is welcome to come, it doesn't mean you have to.

"For the individuals that don't want to see our festival, don't want to be a part of it, that's okay," she says. "They don't have to."

Pride Fest organizers say they've already exceeded fundraising goals for the event, saying that proves a desire for the event in the community.

It's planned for June 10 at Waterfront Stadium.

