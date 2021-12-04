Community mourns death of Thornapple Kellogg assistant principal

According to the fundraiser, Remenap unexpectedly passed away on his way home from vacation with family.

MIDDLEVILLE, Mich — Community members are mourning the loss of Thornapple Kellogg High School Assistant Principal Kevin Remenap, who died suddenly on Friday, April 9, according to a gofundme shared by the school.

“Kevin was an incredible husband, father, son, brother, teacher, coach, and friend to many,” the fundraiser page reads. “He touched more lives in his far too short time with us than many do in a lifetime. He had an impact on many communities including Thornapple Kellogg, Caledonia and Grandville.”

According to the page, Remenap unexpectedly passed away on his way home from vacation with family. He suffered a blood clot in his lungs that put him into cardiac arrest.

The gofundme page was created with a $10,000 goal to support Remenap’s wife Molly and their children Kelly (15), Ryan (13) and Kate (10). That goal was hit within hours and has since been bumped to a $100,000 goal. As of 9:45 a.m. Monday, $77,077 has been raised for the family.

