Community mourns sudden loss of former Taste of Muskegon chair Ellen Berends

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The Taste of Muskegon committee on Thursday announced the unexpected loss of former Taste of Muskegon chair Ellen Berends.

Ellen served as the chair from 2013 to 2017 and was instrumental in the organization of Taste of Muskegon, including suggesting the location change to Hackley Park. Ellen also created First Fridays, which provide family fun on the first Friday of the month during the summer.

The committee says Ellen created friendships throughout her time as chair that continued after she left.

“Ellen had a passion for Muskegon and it was impossible for those around her to not get swept up in the excitement," said marketing director Lisa Kraus. "She leaves a legacy of impacting the growth of downtown Muskegon and nurturing its culinary excellence. She was a great friend to so many, and a mentor to me. Words cannot express how greatly she is missed already.”

Ellen's original Taste of Muskegon committee will honor her Friday at 7 p.m. at Hackley Park. This can also be watched on the Taste of Muskegon's Facebook page.

