'It's not a surprise'; Community reacts to firing of Christopher Schurr

Schurr will next be in court on June 21 for his probable cause hearing.

Example video title will go here for this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The officer who shot and killed Patrick Lyoya is no longer employed with the Grand Rapids Police Department.

Grand Rapids city manager Mark Washington made the announcement Wednesday afternoon, almost a week after Christopher Schurr was charged with second degree murder.

"It's not a surprise, one way or another," says Lewis Langham, a professor with WMU Cooley Law School. "It's standard operating procedure for law enforcement agencies."

Langham says he knew this was coming ever since charges were brought last week.

"For Officer Schurr, or any other police officer, once you're charged by the prosecutor, that pretty much sets your fate as far as your job," says Langham.

Schurr waived a hearing, instead just opting to allow Washington to make the termination official. Langham believes that was the right move.

"It's a no win situation," he says.

When Kent County commissioner Robert S. Womack got the news, he was relieved to hear it.

"It was adequate for the city manager and the police chief to relieve him of his duty and send a message out that this won't be tolerated in our city," says Womack.

He spoke with Lyoya's family after the announcement was made, saying they are pleased to hear it but still say there's a long road to go for justice for their son.

"The Lyoya family is happy to see that he has been fired," says Womack. "They're very happy to see that there have been charges, but they're still hurt. The Lyoya family is still mourning their son."

Schurr will next be in court on June 21 for his probable cause hearing.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.